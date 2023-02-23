|
23.02.2023 11:50:00
Warren Buffett's 5 Top AI Stocks -- Here's Why You Should Own Them, Too
You might not think of Warren Buffett immediately when the topic of artificial intelligence comes up. The legendary investor has famously shied away from most tech stocks in the past, maintaining that those companies were outside of his circle of competence. Since AI represents one of the most advanced technologies around, it would be understandable if he avoided investing in AI-focused companies.However, Buffett actually hasn't avoided AI stocks at all. Several of the technology's leaders can be found among Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) holdings. Here are Buffett's top five AI stocks -- and why you should consider owning them, too.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!