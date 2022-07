Warren Buffett's Advice on What Stocks to Buy When Inflation Is High

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sorry, Bob Barker and Drew Carey: The price isn't right. Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years. Nearly everything is more expensive these days, including gas, groceries, and any product that uses a microchip.This rampant inflation is a big reason the stock market has been a dumpster fire so far in 2022. But that hasn't stopped Warren Buffett from scooping up plenty of stocks for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Here's Buffett's advice on what stocks to buy when inflation is high.Buffett will turn 92 in August. He's lived through plenty of inflationary periods. One of them was in the early 1980s, when inflation rates were even higher than they are now. In 1982, Buffett wrote to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders about two characteristics that businesses should have to adapt to high-inflation environments.