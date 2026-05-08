Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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08.05.2026 11:06:00
Warren Buffett's and Greg Abel's $397 Billion Warning for Wall Street Has Hit a Deafening Pitch
Wall Street's bull market has bent but not broken for years. This week, we've witnessed the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) scream to new highs, with the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) one modest up day away from joining its peers.But Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) current and former bosses aren't as easily impressed. Billionaire Warren Buffett, who retired as CEO on Dec. 31 after more than half a century at the helm, and his successor, Greg Abel, have decisively shifted their trillion-dollar conglomerate's investing strategy amid a historic bull-market run-up.Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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