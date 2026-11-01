Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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01.11.2026 17:45:00
Warren Buffett's Apple Bet Is Still Berkshire Hathaway's Biggest Stock Holding at 22% of the Portfolio
Warren Buffett spent the final years of his run as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) selling Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock. Even though the conglomerate sold off hundreds of millions of shares, Berkshire still owns more Apple stock than any other holding.
At the end of June -- the period covered by the company's latest regulatory filing -- Berkshire held 227.9 million Apple shares worth about $66 billion, roughly 22% of the company's total investment portfolio. That's a long way from the roughly half of the portfolio Apple once made up.
However, I think the current stake says more about the confidence that Buffett -- and new CEO Greg Abel -- have in Apple than the selling does.
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