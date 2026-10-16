Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.10.2026 21:23:00

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Compounded at 19.7% a Year Between 1965 and 2025, Nearly Double the S&P 500's 10.5% Annual Return. Can Investors Still Apply That Playbook Today?

Warren Buffett is universally regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. The former Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) CEO is heralded for his folksy quotes and investment wisdom, but when you get right down to the numbers, they show his sustained greatness.

He retired as CEO at the end of 2025, and for the previous 60 years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, his portfolio averaged a ridiculous 19.7% compounded annual gain. A 20% average annual return is great for five years or 10 years, but 50 years? That's just elite.

Over the same 60-year period, the S&P 500 has had a compound annual return of roughly half that -- 10.5%. And the Nasdaq Composite, which hasn't even been around that long, launching in 1971, has an 11.8% compound annual return since 1971.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:05 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10:13 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen