Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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16.10.2026 21:23:00
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Compounded at 19.7% a Year Between 1965 and 2025, Nearly Double the S&P 500's 10.5% Annual Return. Can Investors Still Apply That Playbook Today?
Warren Buffett is universally regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. The former Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) CEO is heralded for his folksy quotes and investment wisdom, but when you get right down to the numbers, they show his sustained greatness.
He retired as CEO at the end of 2025, and for the previous 60 years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, his portfolio averaged a ridiculous 19.7% compounded annual gain. A 20% average annual return is great for five years or 10 years, but 50 years? That's just elite.
Over the same 60-year period, the S&P 500 has had a compound annual return of roughly half that -- 10.5%. And the Nasdaq Composite, which hasn't even been around that long, launching in 1971, has an 11.8% compound annual return since 1971.
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