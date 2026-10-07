Warren Buffett's Berkshire Compounded at 19.9% a Year Over 60 Years as CEO, Nearly Double the S&P 500's Return. Can Investors Still Expect That Playbook Today?

Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of this generation, and he leaves behind a celebrated legacy as he steps down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), the holding company he built into a powerhouse, with nearly 200 operating businesses and a $350 billion equity portfolio.

Along the way, Berkshire Hathaway stock gained more than 5,500,000%, or a 19.9% annual compounded gain. That's nearly double the S&P 500's 10.4% annual compounded gain. Is there a chance for a repeat performance?

Berkshire Hathaway has been handed over to the capable hands of new CEO Greg Abel, who has been groomed for the role since he joined the company in 2018. So far, he hasn't made any significant changes to the model, although he slashed many of the smallest equity positions, which he had pledged to do before taking over. The other major change he has made so far is the acquisition of homebuilder Taylor Morrison, which was completed in July for $6.8 billion.

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