Warren Buffett's Berkshire Compounded at More Than 19% a Year Over Six Decades, Nearly Double the S&P 500's 10% Return. Can Investors Still Apply That Playbook Today?

Warren Buffett is widely considered to be the greatest investor of all time. That's not an official title, but there is tangible data supporting the Oracle of Omaha's stellar reputation. As the head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB), Buffett delivered average annual returns of more than 19% over six decades. It's hard enough to beat the market over a single 10-year period. Doing it for 60 years is extraordinary. But can investors still apply Buffett's principles in today's market? Let's find out.

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Buffett's investing strategy sounds simple on the surface. It boils down to buying shares in companies with strong moats at attractive prices and holding onto them for a long time. However, there is a lot more hiding under the hood. And we can glean important lessons from certain details.

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