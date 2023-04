Warren Buffett's Berkshire Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon in the $1 Trillion Club

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett's illustrious career as an investor began at age 11. He has succeeded through multiple stock market cycles, economic crashes, presidents, and even geopolitical conflicts. Buffett was around when car giant General Motors became the world's first $10 billion company in 1955. He also watched industrial conglomerate General Electric amass a $100 billion market capitalization in 1995 -- the first ever company to do so. And when Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) became the world's first $1 trillion company in 2018, he had a front-row seat because his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investment company is one of the tech giant's largest investors. Continue reading