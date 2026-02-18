Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
18.02.2026 05:31:00
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Bought Shares of The New York Times. Should You?
Famed investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) didn't do much buying in Q4, the company revealed on Tuesday when it released its latest 13-F filing. In fact, it did more selling than buying. But there was one interesting, entirely new position. During the quarter, Berkshire established a position in The New York Times (NYSE: NYT). While the position is small for Berkshire, accounting for only about 0.1% of its overall portfolio, it's meaningful for The New York Times.After buying nearly 5.1 million shares of The New York Times Co. during the quarter, the stake is now valued at more than $350 million, representing approximately a 3% stake in the company, which commands a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.While the small size of the new position suggests it likely wasn't a move by Warren Buffett himself during his last quarter as CEO, it could have been one of his investment lieutenants -- either Todd Combs, who left Berkshire in December amid a broader restructuring of Berkshire's leadership team, or Ted Weschler. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
