Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Chevron Stock. Should You?

Last week, Berkshire Hathaway filed its 13F report for the end of 2023. Berkshire's 14.4% increase in its Chevron (NYSE: CVX) position was the standout move. With 126.09 million shares held, Berkshire has a Chevron stake worth over $19 billion -- its fifth-largest public equity holding.Here's what you need to know about Berkshire's Chevron stake, how it relates to other moves, and whether the dividend stock is worth buying now.