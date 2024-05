Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Apple Stake by 12.9%. Time to Sell?

On May 4, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) released its first-quarter report and hosted its annual meeting of shareholders. While plenty of news came out of the report and the event, the part that stood out was undoubtedly the noticeable decrease in Berkshire's Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) position.Apple stock remains Berkshire's largest holding. But the sell-off might make some investors wonder if Berkshire is getting bearish on the tech stock. Here's some context on its Apple holdings, some justification for the sale, and how to approach the iPhone maker now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel