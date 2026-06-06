Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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06.06.2026 16:57:00
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has 67% of Its Portfolio in 5 Stocks. Should You Copy Him?
According to the latest report, the stock portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), the company Warren Buffett built, had 67% of its assets in just five stocks. Should you copy that? My answer would be no. Permit me to explain why.Image source: The Motley Fool.First, though, here are the five stocks:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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