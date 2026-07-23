Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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23.07.2026 11:15:00
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Barely Touched AI Stocks. This 1 Subsidiary Is a Backdoor AI Winner
Warren Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB) by avoiding things he did not understand, and for the most part, that has kept the company on the sidelines of the AI stock frenzy.Yet Berkshire may have more AI exposure than it appears, and it comes from an unlikely place: not a chipmaker, but one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Berkshire Hathaway Energy. This sprawling collection of regulated utilities is quietly turning into a backdoor winner of the artificial intelligence boom.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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