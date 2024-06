Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Spent $77.5 Billion Buying This Stock Since 2018

Warren Buffett is the head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since 1965, he has steered the investment company to a mind-boggling return of 4,384,748%, which could have turned $1,000 into more than $43 million. By comparison, the same investment in the S&P 500 would have returned just $312,230 over the same period. Berkshire wholly owns a number of private companies, like GEICO, Dairy Queen, and Duracell. But it also manages a portfolio of 47 publicly-listed stocks and securities worth $372.3 billion, which includes holdings in Apple, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America. Berkshire spent approximately $38 billion accumulating shares of Apple since 2016. It has sold some along the way, but its holding is now worth a whopping $150.2 billion, representing 40.3% of the conglomerate's portfolio. It's Berkshire's largest position by a wide margin. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel