05.02.2024 11:06:00
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is Closing In on History
For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a clinic for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since becoming Berkshire's leader in the mid-1960s, he's overseen a phenomenal 4,700,010% aggregate return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A), as of the closing bell on Feb. 1, 2024.What's great about the Oracle of Omaha's tenure as CEO is there are few secrets. Though he's not going to divulge what he and his investment team are buying ahead of time, he's proven more than willing to share his investment philosophy and thoughts on the U.S. economy over the years. In particular, Buffett is a big fan of buying stakes in brand-name businesses with sustainable competitive edges.Even factoring in down years, Buffett and his investing aides have led Berkshire Hathaway to a nearly 20% annualized return over roughly six decades. That's nearly double the annualized total return, including dividends, of the benchmark S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
