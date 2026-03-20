Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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20.03.2026 09:06:00
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is Doubling Its Money in Coca-Cola, American Express, and Moody's Every 21 to 30 Months -- Here's How
Before retiring as CEO on Dec. 31, billionaire Warren Buffett had the pleasure of seeing the company he and now-late right-hand man Charlie Munger had built, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), reach the trillion-dollar plateau.While Berkshire's former boss acquired roughly five dozen businesses spanning more than half a century, it's his investing prowess that shareholders appreciated most. In particular, long-tenured holdings, including Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and Moody's (NYSE: MCO), have been nothing short of surefire moneymakers.What makes these three rock-solid businesses truly special is that the Oracle of Omaha's company is doubling its initial investment in each of them every 21 to 30 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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