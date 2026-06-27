Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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27.06.2026 21:08:00
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting on Nearly $400 Billion in Cash. Is a Stock Market Crash Coming?
Greg Abel's first quarterly report as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) CEO came with a number that's hard to look past. The conglomerate ended the first quarter of 2026 with a record $397 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term Treasury bills -- up from around $373 billion at the end of 2025, and equal to more than a third of the company's market value.A pile that size invites a dramatic reading: that Warren Buffett and Abel are bracing for a crash. But that may read too much into it. The cash is less a market call than the result of a simpler problem. At today's prices, Berkshire continues to struggle to find much worth buying.Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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