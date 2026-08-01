Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
01.08.2026 19:10:00
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is Sounding a Warning. What History Tells Us.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is sitting on a record cash pile approaching $400 billion and has been a net seller of stocks for more than three years. At the same time, the famous "Buffett indicator" -- which compares the U.S. stock market to U.S. GDP -- has climbed to an all-time high. A quarter of a century ago, Buffett called the Buffett indicator the "best single measure of where valuations stand." It recently topped 230%, meaning stocks are worth more than twice the nation's annual output. For perspective, that is far above the roughly 140% reading at the peak of the dot-com bubble in 2000. Add Berkshire's mountain of cash and its steady selling, and the message is hard to miss: Stocks look expensive.Can history give us any guidance on how to react to these yellow flags? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!