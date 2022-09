Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.A) CEO Warren Buffett loves anything besides fast food and Coca-Cola, it's a good value.Occasionally, the Oracle of Omaha will hitch his wagon to a growth stock, but typically he sticks to the tried-and-true blue chips -- and over time, he usually outperforms the younger trend chasers.So, it makes sense that Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway would own a roughly 20% stake in an old standby, American Express (NYSE: AXP). Indeed, his conviction clearly runs deep, as Berkshire Hathaway recently held over 151 million American Express shares, and he hasn't sold a penny of its stake since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.Continue reading