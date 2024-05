Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock You Might Want to Avoid (for Now)

Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. He drove the Berkshire Hathaway investment company to a 4,300,000% increase in value since taking the helm in 1965, crushing the 31,200% gain in the S&P 500 over the same period.Berkshire manages a portfolio of publicly traded stocks and securities worth $370.9 billion, many of which feature steady growth, robust profitability, strong management teams, and shareholder-friendly features like stock buybacks and regular dividend payments. Buying companies with those qualities is the recipe for Buffett's long-term success.However, Buffett isn't the only manager at Berkshire with the freedom to buy stocks. In 2020, the fund bought shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) ahead of its initial public offering. The cloud computing company doesn't fit within Buffett's usual criteria at all -- while it's growing nicely, it continues to lose money and it doesn't return any cash to shareholders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel