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21.07.2026 22:05:00

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns Zero Pure-Play AI Stocks. But This 2016 Acquisition Gives It Exposure to the Data Center Boom.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) is not as technology-shy as it once was. Over the past few decades, the holding company, led by Warren Buffett until his retirement in 2025, has increased its exposure to tech stocks.Currently, this includes not just its large position in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), but also a burgeoning position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), parent company of Google and YouTube. Many would also classify both of these "Magnificent Seven" stocks as artificial intelligence plays.However, some will debate whether these represent "pure-play" AI stocks in the same sense that names like Nvidia or Palantir do. But Berkshire Hathaway has AI exposure in other ways, namely, through one of its wholly owned operating subsidiaries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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