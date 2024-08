Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sells Its Snowflake Stock. Don't Follow.

Warren Buffett and his team at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) are some of the best investors ever. They are known for their value investing philosophy, which is why it may have surprised some people when they took a position in a high-flying growth company like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) when it debuted on the public markets in late 2020.However, as of June 30, Berkshire no longer owns Snowflake shares, as it sold them in the second quarter. I think Berkshire exited its position in Snowflake at potentially the worst possible time. But for Buffett & Co., it may have been a good move.Warren Buffett isn't the only investor with sway at Berkshire Hathaway . Todd Combs and Ted Weschler also get to make decisions, and they are known to be more growth-oriented than Buffett, although value investing is at the heart of what they do. This brings up an important caveat in the value investing philosophy: Even growth companies can be considered value stocks if the right conditions persist. Take Apple, for example. When Berkshire first bought Apple shares, it was still growing but was also dirt cheap.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool