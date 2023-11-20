20.11.2023 12:20:00

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sold $7 Billion Worth of Stock Last Quarter but Bought 1 Mystery Stock

Warren Buffett doesn't have a big appetite for a lot of stocks lately. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) most recent quarterly report indicated that Buffett and his team sold $7 billion worth of equities and bought just $1.7 billion of stocks. Meanwhile, Buffett now oversees a record cash pile of $157 billion, the vast majority of which he's put to work in short-term U.S. Treasuries.While investors already knew some of what Buffett and his team have been selling in Berkshire's portfolio based on the company's third-quarter report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (or SEC), we finally got a glimpse of the exact changes they made last quarter with its 13F filing disclosing the company's holdings as of the end of September.Well, almost all of the changes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Bmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Bmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 330,00 -0,18% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 498 500,00 -0,50% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich mit positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben am Dienstag schlussendlich leicht nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen