Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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05.05.2026 15:53:46
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway War Chest Approaches $400 Billion. Is This a Red Flag for the Stock Market?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), under the leadership of legendary retired CEO Warren Buffett, developed a reputation for having its money work for shareholders. Buffett was a master of value investing and tended to favor dividend stocks that offered regular payouts that Berkshire pocketed like clockwork. And it appears that Buffett's successor, Greg Abel, is cut from the same cloth.But something interesting is happening at Berkshire Hathaway these days. The conglomerate is amassing a massive pile of cash -- nearly $400 billion at the end of the first quarter. The company is growing that cash hoard rather than putting it to work -- taking a conservative, cautious approach even as the stock market continues to reach new highs. Why is Berkshire amassing cash? And should investors mirror the company's cautious approach?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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