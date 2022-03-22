|
22.03.2022 01:00:32
Warren Buffett's Berkshire is Back With an $11.6 Billion Insurance Acquisition
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's been less than one month since Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said "little excites" the investment giant and its $150 billion pile of cash. But on Monday, the Oracle of Omaha found something worth celebrating with a slice of Dairy Queen's ice cream cake (a beloved Berkshire portfolio company).Berkshire announced plans to acquire insurer Alleghany for $11.6 billion. What's so exciting about it? The CEO is a Berkshire veteran who has followed the Berkshire investment playbook like it's a holy text.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!