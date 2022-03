Warren Buffett's Berkshire is Back With an $11.6 Billion Insurance Acquisition

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been less than one month since Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said "little excites" the investment giant and its $150 billion pile of cash. But on Monday, the Oracle of Omaha found something worth celebrating with a slice of Dairy Queen's ice cream cake (a beloved Berkshire portfolio company).Berkshire announced plans to acquire insurer Alleghany for $11.6 billion. What's so exciting about it? The CEO is a Berkshire veteran who has followed the Berkshire investment playbook like it's a holy text.