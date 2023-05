Warren Buffett's Big AI Bet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good. But the true greats like Warren Buffett are both. His holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying shares of iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in 2016. That investment has grown into the holding company's most significant position through sheer outperformance.That's a heck of a stock pick.Buffett didn't realize it then, but fast-forward seven years and artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the economy as we speak. And as luck would have it, Berkshire's largest position, a whopping $155 billion stake in Apple, has Berkshire positioned to benefit from all that AI has to offer.