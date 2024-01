Warren Buffett's Biggest Bets: 56.6% of Berkshire Hathaway's $359 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Passive-Income-Generating Blue Chip Dividend Stocks

Instead of paying cash directly to shareholders in the form of dividends, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has preferred to buy back his company's stock and invest in other businesses. But there can be no doubt that the Oracle of Omaha loves dividends.Each of the 10 largest holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio pays a dividend, and the company's largest stock positions generate an impressive amount of passive income each year. Over the next year, Buffett's company is expected to receive more than $6 billion in dividend payments just for sitting on its current stock holdings.Let's take a closer look at two of Berkshire's largest stock investments -- dividend-paying, blue-chip companies that account for roughly 56.6% of the holding company's portfolio. Based on current investments these two stocks will likely serve up approximately $1.9 billion in payments to Berkshire over the next year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel