Warren Buffett's Biggest Bets: 57.1% of Berkshire Hathaway's $358 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

Diversifying the holdings in your investment portfolio can be a valuable tool for most investors. The strategy prevents you from putting too many eggs in potentially dangerous baskets, while still leaving the door open for strong returns when big winners flourish. But diversification isn't for everyone.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is among those who believe it's unwise to spread your funds across too many bets -- so long as you have a very good grasp on what you're doing. The Oracle of Omaha has described diversification as "protection against ignorance," and his incredible track record makes it clear that he's anything but ignorant. Buffett's hyper-concentrated approach to portfolio composition won't be a good fit for most investors, but it's undoubtedly served him well through the years. With that in mind, read on for a look at two stock holdings that account for 57.1% of Berkshire Hathaway's current stock holdings.