Warren Buffett's Biggest Bets in 2024: 57.4% of Berkshire Hathaway's $367.5 Billion Stock Portfolio Is Held in Just 2 Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett's financial track record is legendary. The Omaha, Nebraska, native has led his company to market-crushing success through multiple decades and informed and inspired millions of investors around the world.Strikingly, the famous moneyman has delivered incredible returns while largely avoiding the time-honored practice of portfolio diversification. Buffett does advocate diverse holdings for less-experienced investors, calling it "protection against ignorance." But for investors who know what they are doing, he says it makes little sense. For this experienced investor, roughly 57.4% of Berkshire's $367.5 billion portfolio is concentrated in just two stocks.Read on as two Motley Fool contributors explain why Buffett has placed huge bets on a duo of industry-leading companies. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel