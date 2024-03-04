|
04.03.2024 12:50:00
Warren Buffett's Biggest Investment Holding for Berkshire Hathaway Isn't Apple -- It's This
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a massive position in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. As of this writing, the tech stock accounted for about 44% of the holding company's equity portfolio. That's even after Warren Buffett sold about $2 billion worth of shares last quarter. The total value of Berkshire's 905.5 million Apple shares is about $161.4 billion.But there's one position on Berkshire Hathaway's balance sheet that's even bigger than its stake in Apple. And Warren Buffett is more than happy to keep adding to it, just as he did last quarter and in each of the last six quarters.As of this writing, Berkshire's cash position, including investments in short-term Treasury bills, exceeds its position in Apple and any other investment. Here's what investors need to know.
