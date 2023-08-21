|
21.08.2023 11:21:00
Warren Buffett's Biggest Second-Quarter Buy Wasn't Homebuilders, Occidental, or Capital One -- It Was This Top-Performing Stock
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for drawing investors' attention. That's because the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now affably known by the investing community, has doubled-up the annualized total return, including dividends paid, of the benchmark S&P 500 since taking the reins at Berkshire in 1965. When you continually run circles around Wall Street, there's a good chance you're going to get noticed.Following in Warren Buffett's footsteps has been a profitable strategy for well over a half-century, and it's relatively easy to do.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!