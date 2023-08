Warren Buffett's Biggest Second-Quarter Buy Wasn't Homebuilders, Occidental, or Capital One -- It Was This Top-Performing Stock

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for drawing investors' attention. That's because the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now affably known by the investing community, has doubled-up the annualized total return, including dividends paid, of the benchmark S&P 500 since taking the reins at Berkshire in 1965. When you continually run circles around Wall Street, there's a good chance you're going to get noticed.Following in Warren Buffett's footsteps has been a profitable strategy for well over a half-century, and it's relatively easy to do.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel