Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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18.06.2026 13:00:00
Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock Market Indicator Just Hit a Dangerous Record. Here's What History Says Happens Next.
After a brief tumble last week, major market indexes are soaring yet again. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) are inching closer to new all-time highs, up by 26% and 34%, respectively, over the past 12 months, as of this writing.Whether or not all this growth is sustainable, however, is the question on many investors' minds. Although no stock market indicator can predict the future with 100% accuracy, there's one metric Warren Buffett favors that is sounding the alarm right now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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