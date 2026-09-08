Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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08.09.2026 10:10:00
Warren Buffett's Hand-Picked Successor, Greg Abel, has 68% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio Invested in Just 5 Stocks. Here's My Top Pick for September.
Warren Buffett led Berkshire Hathaway to six decades of market-beating returns thanks to his ability to choose quality companies and hold onto them for the long term. Buffett often made significant bets on a handful of players and stuck with them. For example, companies such as Coca-Cola and American Express have been among his leading positions for years.
Buffett retired at the end of 2025 and handed over the investment reins -- the chief executive officer position -- to Greg Abel. The billionaire carefully selected Abel, who already played a key role at the company as vice chairman of non-insurance business operations. And Abel pledged to continue on the Buffett-established track: favoring quality businesses, getting in at reasonable prices, and sticking with them over time.
Today, Abel has 68% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio invested in just five stocks. Here's my top pick for September.
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