Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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15.07.2026 13:15:00
Warren Buffett's Hand-Picked Successor, Greg Abel, Revamped Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio. Should You Buy the Only Berkshire Dividend Stock Left That Yields Over 6%?
Famed investor Warren Buffett was known for his value-investing approach, which influenced the selection of Berkshire Hathaway's investments. When Buffett's hand-picked successor, Greg Abel, took over at the start of 2026, he made significant changes to the portfolio.Abel dumped many positions and added big names in tech and artificial intelligence, such as Google parent Alphabet. Traditionally, Buffett shied away from the technology sector. But one holdover from Buffett's days remains in the portfolio, and it sports an impressive dividend yield of more than 6% as of July 13. That stock is the Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC).The meaty dividend makes owning shares attractive. Even so, weighing an investment in Kraft Heinz is not straightforward and requires unpacking what's going on with the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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