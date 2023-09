Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Stock Isn't Citigroup at 5%. He's Netting Almost 57% Annually From Another Top Holding.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been captivating Wall Street's attention for more than a half-century.Since taking control at Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen an aggregate gain in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of better than 4,400,000%, as well as doubled up the annualized total return, including dividends, of the benchmark S&P 500 (19.8% vs. 9.9%, as of Dec. 31, 2022). Gains of this magnitude will get you noticed by professional and everyday investors.The Oracle of Omaha's formula for success is lengthy, but he's been more than willing to share what he looks for in his investments. When boiled down to the basics, Buffett is a big fan of profitable, time-tested, brand-name businesses, with strong management teams. He also favors concentrating a meaningful percentage of Berkshire Hathaway's $358 billion investment portfolio into a couple of top ideas.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel