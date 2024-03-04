|
04.03.2024 11:06:00
Warren Buffett's Latest $2.1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to More Than $74 Billion in Under 6 Years
For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a clinic for Wall Street. Whereas the benchmark S&P 500 has delivered a total return, including dividends, of a little north of 33,000% since the "Oracle of Omaha" took over as CEO in the mid-1960s, Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) have galloped higher by an aggregate of more than 5,000,000% as of the closing bell on Feb. 28, 2024! An outperformance of this magnitude is going to get you noticed by professional and retail investors.Warren Buffett's phenomenal track record is a big reason why there's a buzz surrounding Berkshire Hathaway every time the company files Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A 13F gives investors an over-the-shoulder look at what Wall Street's greatest money managers have been buying and selling, and is a required quarterly filing for institutions and investors with at least $100 million in assets under management.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
