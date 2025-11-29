Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
29.11.2025 13:39:00
Warren Buffett's Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Pick Is Already Up at Least 25% Since Berkshire Hathaway Bought It -- and It's Not Too Late to Join Him
Warren Buffett's longtime friend Bill Gates introduced him to ChatGPT in 2023. After playing around with it, Buffett was impressed by the technological advances demonstrated by the chatbot. He saw the enormous potential for it to save people a lot of time.Nonetheless, Buffett has maintained his habit of being somewhat averse to technology companies. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) hasn't made any investments that are directly tied to the generative AI trend since the release of ChatGPT. At least, it hadn't until last quarter.The only new stock it reported purchasing in its third-quarter Form 13F filing with the SEC has already climbed by more than 25% from its high during that period. And despite that, it might not be too late for retail investors to follow Berkshire's lead and buy the stock today.
