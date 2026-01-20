Legacy Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MUR6 / ISIN: US5249341067
|
20.01.2026 21:15:00
Warren Buffett's Legacy: 2 of His Favorite Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
It's hard to believe Warren Buffett is no longer the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). But with 2026 now underway, Buffett has reduced his role at the conglomerate to chairman of the board.As one of the most celebrated investors in modern market history, his legacy lives on -- not least because many of the holdings in Berkshire's equity portfolio are his ideas. Here's a brief look at two of the better buy-and-hold picks: finance sector titan American Express (NYSE: AXP) and beverage king Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Amex has been in the news lately, and not for the right reasons (at least, as far as shareholders are concerned). In mid-January, President Trump announced he wants to impose a temporary 10% cap on credit card interest rates. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
