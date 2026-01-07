Legacy Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MUR6 / ISIN: US5249341067
|
07.01.2026 12:00:00
Warren Buffett's Legacy: 3 of His Favorite Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
It's the end of an era. As of the close of 2025, the legendary Warren Buffett has officially stepped down from his long and highly successful tenure as the chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). However, Buffett's investment philosophy will live on for a long time, and a key part of his approach is to seek companies worth holding on to for the long term. Many of Buffett's favorite stocks fit that profile. Here are three that investors should consider buying: Berkshire Hathaway itself, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Legacy Holdings Inc
Analysen zu Legacy Holdings Inc
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!