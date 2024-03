Warren Buffett's Main Investing Focus Right Now -- and How It Could Make Him Billions

You might have noticed that Warren Buffett isn't buying many stocks these days. In 2023, the legendary investor was a net seller of stocks. Meanwhile, the cash position for Berkshire Hathaway has grown to nearly $168 billion.Don't think for a second that Buffett isn't still interested in the stock market. Here's his main investing focus right now -- and how it could make him billions.In the fourth quarter of 2023, Buffett bought only three stocks. None were new positions, and two of them operate in the energy sector -- Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel