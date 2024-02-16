|
16.02.2024 11:06:00
Warren Buffett's Most Telling Move at Berkshire Hathaway Is Likely a Surprise to Investors
This is the week diehard investors have been waiting for. Wednesday, Feb. 14, marked the filing deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Put simply, a 13F provides investors with a clear snapshot of what Wall Street's brightest minds have been buying and selling in the latest quarter. Even though 13Fs display snapshots that could be 45 days old, they can still help investors recognize what stocks, trends, and industries have the attention of successful money managers.Perhaps no 13F filing or money manager is watched more closely than Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
