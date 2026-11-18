In October 2008, Warren Buffett publicly told people that he was buying stocks. It made sense at the time. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had already fallen by around 40%. We know Buffett likes bargains.

The problem is that stocks fell another 20% to 30% after his op-ed was published. Investors who followed his advice saw their portfolios suffer (at least in the short term). Market pundits wondered if he'd lost his touch.

If the world's most famous investor can't find the market's bottom, why should anybody else think they can? Most people are familiar with his "Be greedy when others are fearful" quote. But perhaps the most interesting quote from that op-ed is one no one remembers.

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