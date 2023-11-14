|
14.11.2023 17:00:00
Warren Buffett's Real Estate Business Just Got Terrible News
When a jury found that the National Association of Realtors and Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) HomeServices of America had colluded to keep real estate broker fees high, there was a $1.8 billion price to pay. But the impact may be much bigger than that for the industry.In this video, Travis Hoium covers Buffett's sprawling real estate brokerage and services business and shows why it may have some rough days ahead.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 9, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 13, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
