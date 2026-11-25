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25.11.2026 15:45:02
Warren Buffett's Rule Is to Be "Greedy Only When Others Are Fearful." The S&P 500 Gained 23% in the Year After the 1987 Crash.
Investors are finally becoming fearful. The market entered a correction last week, giving up all of its gains from this year, and it's now down almost 12% from its recent high.
It's anyone's guess how much lower it will go and how long this will last. But if you pay attention to what famed investor Warren Buffett has always recommended, you can use these trends in your favor.
One of Buffett's most well-known sayings describes his approach to investing. He cautions against trying to time the market, since it's not possible. Instead, he said, "We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful."
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