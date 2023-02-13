Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns 3 Brand-Name AI Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been nothing short of a money machine for his shareholders. The Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has practically doubled up the average annual total return of the S&P 500 since 1964. In aggregate, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a return of 3,781,451%, as of the closing bell on Feb. 8, 2023.Warren Buffett's formula for success is pretty straightforward. He typically buys brand-name, profitable businesses that consumers trust, and he allows his investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades. By focusing on cyclical companies in the financial and consumer staples sectors, he's been able to deliver steady returns for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders.But what if I told you that a small portion of Berkshire Hathaway's invested assets were tied up in the hottest growth trend at the moment? Yes, I'm talking about artificial intelligence (AI).Continue reading