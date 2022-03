Warren Buffett's Secret to Netting a 54% Annual Yield on One of His Top Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably in a class of his own when it comes to generating wealth on Wall Street. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created more than $710 billion in shareholder value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders (himself included), and led the company's Class A shares to an aggregate gain of more than 3,800,000%!While there's no shortage of reasons the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, has been so successful, his attraction to dividend stocks has certainly played a key role.