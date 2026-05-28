NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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28.05.2026 11:12:00

Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Buys an AI Stock That Poses a Threat to Nvidia

Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) in 1965. Under his leadership, the company grew into a multinational conglomerate worth more than $1 trillion, and the stock returned about 6,100,000%. Over the same period, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) returned about 46,100%.After six decades, Buffett stepped down as Berkshire's CEO in December 2025 and handed the reins to Greg Abel, who previously served as vice chairman of noninsurance operations. Abel has already overseen major changes to Berkshire's stock portfolio, including his decision to triple the company's stake in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) in the first quarter.Berkshire now has nearly 7% of its $332 billion portfolio invested in Alphabet stock. That could be a brilliant move, given that the company has positioned itself as a serious threat to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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