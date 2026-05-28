NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
28.05.2026 11:12:00
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Buys an AI Stock That Poses a Threat to Nvidia
Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) in 1965. Under his leadership, the company grew into a multinational conglomerate worth more than $1 trillion, and the stock returned about 6,100,000%. Over the same period, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) returned about 46,100%.After six decades, Buffett stepped down as Berkshire's CEO in December 2025 and handed the reins to Greg Abel, who previously served as vice chairman of noninsurance operations. Abel has already overseen major changes to Berkshire's stock portfolio, including his decision to triple the company's stake in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) in the first quarter.Berkshire now has nearly 7% of its $332 billion portfolio invested in Alphabet stock. That could be a brilliant move, given that the company has positioned itself as a serious threat to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
18:01
|Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite legt am Donnerstagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 steigt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
02:15
|Nvidia chief Jensen Huang to join board at prestigious Beijing university (Financial Times)
|
27.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)