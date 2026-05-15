Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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15.05.2026 23:29:00

Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Dumped Amazon and Domino's, and More Than Tripled Berkshire's Stake in a Virtual Monopoly in a Massive Portfolio Overhaul

The trillion-dollar conglomerate that Warren Buffett built has entered a new era. On Dec. 31, Warren Buffett retired as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), handing the proverbial keys and control of the company's day-to-day operations and mammoth investment portfolio over to Greg Abel.Following the closing bell on Friday, May 15, Wall Street and investors got their first look at what an Abel-led portfolio might entail -- and it involved a massive overhaul. Abel completely sold out of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ), the latter of which had been purchased for six consecutive quarters, while more than tripling Berkshire's stake in virtual monopoly Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO on Dec. 31. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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