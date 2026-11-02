Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Dumped Amazon Earlier This Year and Has Begun Piling Into a Hot Tech IPO

This has been a transformative year for the trillion-dollar conglomerate that Warren Buffett helped build. The Oracle of Omaha retired as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) CEO at the end of last year, paving the way for his understudy, Greg Abel, to oversee its day-to-day operations and closely monitored $364 billion investment portfolio.

Abel didn't waste any time leaving his mark. During the first quarter, he completely overhauled Berkshire's portfolio, dumping 16 stocks and building up a sizable position in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG). But perhaps the biggest shift under Berkshire's new boss was sending Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) packing and subsequently piling into one of Wall Street's hottest tech-driven initial public offerings (IPOs), Bending Spoons (NASDAQ:BSP).

Greg Abel has put tech stocks on the menu at Berkshire Hathaway. Image source: Getty Images.

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