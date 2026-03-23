Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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23.03.2026 10:06:00
Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Has $64 Billion of Berkshire Hathaway's Assets Invested in 3 Unstoppable AI Stocks
On Dec. 31, after roughly six decades at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), Warren Buffett retired as CEO. He oversaw cumulative gains in his company's Class A shares (BRKA) of more than 6,000,000% and became one of Wall Street's most prominent buy-and-hold investors.While the Oracle of Omaha was never one for tech stocks, he inadvertently left his successor, Greg Abel, with significant exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in Berkshire's $313 billion portfolio. Abel is now overseeing $64 billion in aggregate investments tied to three unstoppable AI stocks: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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